Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,930,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,876,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,470,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,825,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYA opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

