Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Skyline Champion by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

