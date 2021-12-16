Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $159.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.26. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $143.60 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

