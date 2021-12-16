SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 239 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

