SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,583 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 5.78. SM Energy has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

