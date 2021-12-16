SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) was down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €37.52 ($42.16) and last traded at €37.52 ($42.16). Approximately 150,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.68 ($43.46).

Several equities analysts have commented on S92 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

