SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.05 million.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

