SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 350,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$22.76 and a one year high of C$32.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.38.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.