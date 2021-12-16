Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of SMAR opened at $73.38 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,384 shares of company stock worth $4,803,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,410,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,150,000 after buying an additional 1,074,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

