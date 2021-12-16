Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells firearms. The Company offers pistols, revolvers, rifles, handcuffs and other related products and accessories under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms and Gemtech brands. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., formerly known as American Outdoor Brands Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SWBI. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $875.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 932.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 360,311 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

