Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.53

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and traded as low as $51.53. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 7,420 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

