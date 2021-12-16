Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.