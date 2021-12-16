Sodexo S.A. (SDXOF) to Issue Dividend of $2.00 on December 21st

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of SDXOF opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

