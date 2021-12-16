SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,970 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SOFI stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

