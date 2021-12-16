SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,360. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43. SoftBank has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

