SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 5.3%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $285.35 and last traded at $287.56. Approximately 18,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 854,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.67.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

