SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 5.3%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $285.35 and last traded at $287.56. Approximately 18,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 854,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.67.
SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 114.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
