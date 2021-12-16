Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.