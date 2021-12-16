SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.66

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 3199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.