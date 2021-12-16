Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 7755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

