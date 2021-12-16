Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Several research firms have commented on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.