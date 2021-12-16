Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $59.54

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.54, but opened at $61.07. Southern Copper shares last traded at $60.05, with a volume of 6,193 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth $99,698,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,523,000 after purchasing an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $43,908,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

