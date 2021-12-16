SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $16,055.55 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $16,055.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SGRP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%.
About SPAR Group
SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.
