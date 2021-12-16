SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $16,055.55 in Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Robert G/ Brown sold 11,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $16,055.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.