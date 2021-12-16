SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $30,293.32 and approximately $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3,195.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,862,053 coins and its circulating supply is 10,633,243 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.