SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises 2.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

