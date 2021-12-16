SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,896. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

