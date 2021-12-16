SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

