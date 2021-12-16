SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,831,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $72.36 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

