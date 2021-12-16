SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,852,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after buying an additional 75,832 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $41.26 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $41.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.