SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

