SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 982,529 shares.The stock last traded at $508.07 and had previously closed at $505.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

