Spire Wealth Management Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.76.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

