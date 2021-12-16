Spire Wealth Management Invests $221,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $71.20 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.41 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.65.

