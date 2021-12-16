Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $942,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,598 shares of company stock worth $128,710,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $249.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

