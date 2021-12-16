Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Up 99.4% in November

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STXB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

