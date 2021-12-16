Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,101 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

