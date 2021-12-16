Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mastercard by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $346.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

