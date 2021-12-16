Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 60,387 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.3% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.62 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.67 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

