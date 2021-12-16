Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.84

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.84 and traded as low as $12.76. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 74,607 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. The firm had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -42.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of Sprague Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

