Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh Sells 400,000 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,801. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

