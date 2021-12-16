Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $93.94, but opened at $90.03. Sprout Social shares last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 7,624 shares traded.

Specifically, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,902 shares of company stock worth $25,306,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.