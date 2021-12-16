Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up to $89.77

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.77, but opened at $95.86. Sprout Social shares last traded at $92.81, with a volume of 191 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,902 shares of company stock worth $25,306,666. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 783,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

