SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth about $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.