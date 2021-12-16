Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.07. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.96 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.79.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

