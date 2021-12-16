Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SQ opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.07. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.96 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.79.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
