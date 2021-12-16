Square (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $285.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $168.60 and last traded at $171.90, with a volume of 45783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.44.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.79.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.07.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.