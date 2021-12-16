Squirrel Finance Price Down 25.9% This Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $755,531.90 and approximately $5,674.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Squirrel Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.52 or 0.00210232 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,934,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,934,791 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squirrel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squirrel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.