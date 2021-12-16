SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $47,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.