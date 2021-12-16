SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

