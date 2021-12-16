STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $150.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.02. 361,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,750. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.29 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.