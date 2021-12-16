Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.68

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.68 and traded as low as $12.08. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 1,073 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

