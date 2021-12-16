Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK opened at $191.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

